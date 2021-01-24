Fatehpur (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) One bogie of a goods train derailed near Malwan railway station here on the Delhi-Howrah route after collision with a bull on Sunday, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Government Railway Police (GRP) station Arvind Kumar Saroj said the collision took place at around 9.35 am.

Saroj said the stray bull collided with the goods trains on the down line near Malwan railway station, after which the eighth bogey derailed, affecting the Delhi-Howrah rail route.

He added that no major major accident took place as the goods train was moving slowly.

Efforts are on to restore the rail route.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)