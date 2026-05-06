India News | Bomb Threat Poster Targeting Rohru Court Causes Concern Among Residents, SDM Shimla Police Launch Probe

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Panic gripped parts of Shimla after a poster warning of a bomb threat to the SDM office and local court in Rohru were found pasted along Bharari Road.

According to police officials, the poster was noticed in the Bharari area, prompting immediate action by the district police. An FIR has been registered at Sadar Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated using CCTV footage and other evidence.

Also Read | Which Seat Will Suvendu Adhikari Keep After BJP's Big Win in West Bengal?.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Shimla, Mehar Panwar, said an unidentified poster containing threats to blow up the Rohru court complex and SDM office was brought to the notice of the police.

"Acting swiftly, we evacuated the Rohru court premises and SDM office as a precautionary measure. All vehicles were removed, and an adequate police force has been deployed at the site. A bomb disposal squad has also been called in, and a thorough search operation is underway. So far, no suspicious object has been found, but investigations are ongoing," Panwar said.

Also Read | Vijay's TVK Falls Short of Majority Despite Congress Support, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Unsure of Majority: Report.

Police have cordoned off the area and regulated movement on nearby roads to ensure public safety.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur urged people to maintain calm.

"The safety of citizens is the government's top priority. The police and administration are fully alert and taking all necessary measures. People should not panic and must avoid paying attention to rumours," Thakur said.

Shimla Police also appealed to the people to remain calm, maintain peace, and refrain from spreading or believing in unverified information. Authorities said all necessary precautions are being taken. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)