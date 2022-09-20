Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu.

According to the petitioner's advocate the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Rane.

Also Read | Cheetahs in India: Experts Keep Close Watch As Wild Cats Adapt to New Environment in MP's Kuno National Park.

"Bombay High Court directs BMC to demolish unauthorized construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow and also imposes a fine of Rs 10 lakhs," petitioner's advocate Aditya Pratap Singh said.

The BMC had previously sent two notices, signed by a designated officer of the K-West ward of the BMC, to Rane regarding the unauthorised construction at his bungalow.

Also Read | Vivo V25 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Price & Offers Here.

The notices were issued under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act for alleged unauthorized change of use in violation of a plan approved by the city's civic body.

However, when Rane's advocate sought more time from the court on Monday, it refused and said, "the required time has already been given."

Narayan Rane lives in an eight-storey bungalow in Juhu owned by a company called Kalka Real Estate Pvt Ltd.

After the BMC sent notices over unauthorised construction at Rane's bungalow, he challenged it and appealed to the High Court which further rejected his petition and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Apart from this, the court has also ordered the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to demolish the unauthorized construction within two weeks.

Rane had requested relief till he files an application in the Supreme Court, but the Bombay HC rejected it too.

The development came as a result of several complaints lodged by Right to Information (RTI) activist Santosh Daundkar in 2017. Daundkar and his lawyer Aditya Pratap Singh have welcomed the court's decision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)