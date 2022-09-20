Vivo V25 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last week, and now, it is listed for sale on Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 via HDFC, SBI and ICICI Bank cards or EMI transactions. Vivo India store is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000. Vivo V25 5G With Dimensity 900 Processor Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Vivo V25 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 50MP selfie lens.

Magical offers go hand in hand with the #MagicalPhone. Add a touch of magic to all your special moments with the new #vivoV25 #DelightEveryMoment Buy Now: https://t.co/DcwHLw6CMF pic.twitter.com/ih95xVGaI1 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 20, 2022

Vivo V25 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V25 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

