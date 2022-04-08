Ahmedabad, Apr 8 (PTI) A border viewing point on the India-Pakistan international boundary on the lines of the one at Wagah in Punjab will be inaugurated on Sunday in Nadabet in Banaskantha district by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

The viewing point, which will be the first in the state, will be developed as a major tourist attraction, officials said on Friday.

Also Read | TCS-Led Consortium Bags Rs 550 Crore Order for Deploying 4G Gears in BSNL Network.

Shah will formally inaugurate Nadabet Indo-Pak border viewing point on Sunday, his office said in a communication.

"To travel to Nadabet will be an opportunity for travellers to see the workings of an army post on the border of India," the website of Gujarat tourism, which is developing the project along with the Central government, informed.

"Some of the activities and sights that will interest travellers include the retreat ceremony where the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans put up a gallant show of marching with pride to end another day of guarding the borders. It will also have a weapons display and photo gallery with guns, tanks and other sophisticated devices that help in keeping the border and inland places secure on display," it added.

A camel show will be presented for visitors as well, as per information available on the website.

Hundreds of people visit the Wagah border in Punjab to witness the beating retreat ceremony.

The idea to develop another border viewing point for tourists was mooted when Vijay Rupani was chief minister of Gujarat in 2018. It took three years for the state government to develop the point.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)