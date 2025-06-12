Malappuram (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress and CPI-M ahead of the Nilambur assembly by-polls, BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged that instead of raising common issues, both parties are trying to get votes from pro-terrorists and communal organisations.

He highlighted that the election became necessary due to the resignation of the MLA, who had said that the Kerala CM is "protecting" the underground elements and smugglers.

"Instead of raising key concerns of Nilambur and Kerala, both the Congress and the Communists (CPI-M) are trying to get the votes of pro-terrorist and pro-communal organisations... This election was necessitated due to the resignation of an MLA who said that the Kerala CM is protecting underground elements and smugglers", V Muraleedharan told ANI.

The former Union Minister said that instead of discussing issues, both Congress and CPI-M are after the votes of Jamaat-e-Islami, whose motto is to form religion-based governments.

He also alleged that the Congress created a misunderstanding about the stance of the Indian government over Israel and said that both Congress and CPI-M are supporting Hamas.

"Instead of discussing this issue, both parties are after the votes of Jamaat-e-Islami, whose motto is religion-based governments. Congress is also trying to create a misunderstanding that the Indian Government has changed its stand on Israel. Both (Congress and CPI-M) are trying to get the support of those elements who support Hamas", V Muraleedharan said.

The election for the Nilambur seat was necessitated after the resignation of PV Anvar, an LDF-backed MLA, who stepped down in January after making several allegations against the Left government in the state, including claims of RSS influence in the home department and the framing of Muslim youth in false cases.

The election will be held on June 19, and the counting is scheduled for June 23. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have fielded Michael George as their candidate from the Nilambur assembly constituency in the upcoming bypolls. (ANI)

