New Delhi, June 12: Stocks to buy or sell today include Hindustan Copper (NSE: HindCopper), SBI (NSE: SBIN), Maruti Suzuki (NSE: Maruti), which are likely to see investor interest following fresh corporate developments. Market participants may want to keep these stocks on their radar as they react to capital expenditure announcements, merger progress, and large project wins.

The Nifty remained volatile throughout the day before closing flat. However, the overall sentiment remains positive as the index continues to hold above the breakout point. Additionally, a golden crossover is in place, which supports the bullish outlook. Any dip should be viewed as a buying opportunity. Crucial support is placed at 24,850. As long as the index holds above this level, the trend is likely to remain positive, with potential to move towards 25,350 in the short term. As week enter a new day, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, June 12. Indian Stock Market Prediction: Inflation Data, US Tariffs and Global Economic Factors To Drive Market Direction Next Week.

Hindustan Copper (NSE: HindCopper) announced a INR 2,000-crore investment plan over the next 5–6 years to expand its mining capacity threefold to 12.20 MTPA by FY31. The aggressive growth roadmap and focus on domestic and global copper asset acquisitions could make the stock attractive for long-term investors. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 11, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Infrastructure Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Sterlite Technologies (NSE: STLTECH) , in collaboration with Dilip Buildcon, signed a INR 2,631.14-crore contract with BSNL for building the BharatNet middle-mile network in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The project could drive revenue growth and improve margins, putting the stock on traders’ buy list.

Maruti Suzuki (NSE: Maruti) received a green signal from the NCLT for the first phase of its merger with Suzuki Motor Gujarat. This is a critical milestone in streamlining operations and potentially boosting profitability. The stock may trade positively on the news.

SBI (NSE: SBIN) completed the recruitment of over 13,400 junior associates to strengthen its customer-facing operations. This large-scale hiring drive suggests growth in retail banking and improved branch-level service, making SBI a stable buy for investors focused on PSU banking.

RailTel (NSE: RailTel) secured a INR 119.49 crore order from South Eastern Coalfields for managed bandwidth services to support CCTV surveillance. The deal strengthens RailTel’s position in the digital infrastructure space and may provide near-term triggers for stock movement.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

