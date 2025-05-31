Jammu, May 31 (PTI) A habitual bovine smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said.

Shabir Shah, a resident of Chamalvas-Banihal, has been booked under the PSA after obtaining a formal detention order from the district magistrate, Samba, a police spokesman said.

Shah has been subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, he added.

The spokesman said that “he is involved in multiple FIRs registered against him during 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025 at Police Stations Ghagwal and Samba for indulging in bovine smuggling”.

“The repeated criminal activities of the hardcore smuggler have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquility,” he added.

