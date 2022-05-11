Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Cinema halls in Kolkata have started opening to full capacity, much like the pre-pandemic days, with major filmmakers releasing projects that had long been hanging fire.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, the protagonist of 'Aay Khuku Aay' (I adore my daughter) -- themed on a father's love for his daughter -- is hopeful that the cinema chains would be back in business, given the lineup of films waiting for release.

"These past two years had been terrible for everyone. Hopefully, we are past that phase. It is good news that audiences are back in cinema halls. The fear is apparently gone," he told PTI.

A theatre-owner said back-to-back successes of Dev-starrer ‘Tonic' and ‘Kishmish' and Mimi Chakraborty-acted ‘Mini' “are auspicious signs” for the industry.

Dev, the lead actor of 'Kismish', tweeted, "Here's How #TINTIN & #ROHINI are Celebrating after You Guys Made it the SWEETEST BLOCKBUSTER SUNDAY for #KISHMISH. THANK YOU! Keep the LOVE & the HOUSEFULLS COMING!"

He also said that the film's success goes on to prove that people are back in theatres.

Talking to reporters, he said, "Now that the situation has improved, I want every Bengali film to do well. The industry will be back on its feet if the films make profit."

Over 10 Bengali films – both big-budget and small-budget ones - are in the pipeline, including modern-age love story 'X=Prem' and 'Aparajito', which is a tribute to auteur Satyajit Ray.

'Belasuru', another eagerly-awaited film that will hit the theatres later in the month, is also expected to rake in the moolah for theatre owners, as it is one of the last films of doyen Soumitra Chatterjee.

