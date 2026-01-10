Social media is buzzing following a recent sighting of Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda, who was seen wearing a distinctive designer sweater previously worn by her co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Ahaan Panday. The viral moment has reignited long-standing speculation regarding the nature of the duo's relationship, which has been a subject of intense interest since their record-breaking debut last year. As Ahaan Panday Turns 28, His ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda Drops Heartfelt Birthday Post for Him, Pens ‘Thank You for Giving World the Gift of You’.

Aneet Spotted Wearing Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan Panday’s Sweater?

The chatter began after a video surfaced online showing Padda greeting a fan who presented her with roses. In the clip, she is seen wearing a beige Christian Dior wool jersey sweater featuring "Christian Dior Atelier" embroidery and striped cuffs.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noted that the luxury piece, valued at approximately INR 67,000, is identical to one Panday wore during a public airport appearance. Adding to the intrigue, Panday makes a brief appearance in the same video dressed in a black hoodie, though the exact timing and location of the footage remain undisclosed.

Aneet Padda Spotted Wearing Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan Pandays’ Sweater – Watch Video

Social Media Reaction

The "shared wardrobe" theory immediately took hold across platforms like Instagram. Supporters of the pair, often referred to by the moniker "Ahaneet," flooded comment sections with theories that the clothing choice confirms a real-life romance. A user wrote, "Ahneet forever and ever", while another commented, "Now noone can deny that they're dating, so adorable!"

Netizens React to Anee Padda's Viral Video

More About Their Relationship

Rumours regarding Padda and Panday have persisted since the July 2025 release of their romantic drama, Saiyaara, which grossed over INR 500 crore worldwide. The film’s massive success and the leads' visible chemistry have kept them at the centre of the Bollywood grapevine. Despite several public outings and dinner dates, the actors have consistently maintained a "best friend" narrative.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Panday clarified his status as single, stating that chemistry isn't always romantic and is instead about comfort and trust. Padda has echoed these sentiments, frequently sharing tributes to Panday on social media and describing their bond as a rare friendship built during the intense filming of their debut project. ‘I’m Single, Aneet Is Not My Girlfriend’: Ahaan Panday Reveals Relationship Status With ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda After Internet Couldn’t Stop Shipping Them.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Work Front

While their personal lives continue to draw headlines, both actors are focused on significant upcoming projects. Padda is set to headline the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Shakti Shalini, scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release, and will also appear in the courtroom drama series Nyaya.

