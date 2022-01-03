Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI): A 11-year-old boy who was hit by a bullet fired from a shooting range in Pudukottai District of Tamil Nadu succumbed to injury on Monday and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to his family.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: Over 1.5 Lakh Teenagers Aged 15-18 Years Administered Vaccine Doses in Uttar Pradesh.

Pugazhendhi died this evening despite treatment at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital, an official press release here said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 33-Year-Old Man Killed During Drunken Brawl, 4 Others Injured.

Expressing grief and conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, Chief Minister Stalin ordered the Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to the family.

A probe into the incident is on and action would be taken against those responsible for it, the government said.

On December 30, 2021, the bullet pierced the head of the boy while he was at his relative's house in a village, which was approximately 1.5 kilometres away from the firing range located off Narthamalai in Pudukottai District.

The location, designated for shooting practice is under the ambit of the state police, and reportedly the Central police forces also use it on and off.

The boy, following initial treatment at a State-run hospital in Pudukottai, underwent a surgery for removal of the bullet at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital the same day.

Following the removal of bullet, he was shifted to the intensive care unit of the Neurology Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)