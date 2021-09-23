New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died and his mother sustained minor injuries after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw near IP Extension in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2 pm on Wednesday when the boy along with his parents and a relative were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, they said.

Also Read | Air Quality Index of Other Major Indian Cities as on 23.09.2021 is as Follows: Pune: AQI … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The boy was standing inside the auto-rickshaw when the tree fell on the vehicle and he suffered a head injury while his mother sustained minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital where the boy was declared dead on arrival and his mother was discharged after treatment, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Sexually Harassed by Father-In-Law, Forced to Drink Chicken’s Blood on Self-Styled Godman’s Advice; 2 Arrested.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)