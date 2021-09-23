Pimpri-Chinchwad, September 23: A 33-year-old woman has lodged complaint against her husband and in-laws for allegedly forcing her to drink chicken's blood on the advice of a self-styled godman. The incident has been reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad town of Maharashtra. The woman also accused her in-laws of hiding her husband's impotency and alleged that her father-in-law had sexually harassed her. Pune: Police Arrests Man for Extorting Several Women on Pretext of Marriage.

In her complaint, the woman said her in-laws hid her husband’s impotence from her and misled her into believing that he is an engineer. According to a report by Hindustan Times, she was forced to drink chicken's blood by in-laws after a self-proclaimed godman told them to do so. In order to impregnate her, her father-in-law tried to force himself on her, she alleged. Maharashtra Shocker: Eunuchs Allegedly Murder Man For Refusing To Give Money in Ahmednagar District; Eight Arrested.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested husband and father-in-law of the complainant. "He is a diploma engineer and she has a bachelor’s degree. They have been living separately for the past four months after being married since December 30, 2018. We will investigate all claims made in the complaint. We have arrested the two," Investigating Officer Inspector Jitendra Kadam was quoted as saying.

The woman's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law have been booked under Sections 498(a), 354(a), 323, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. She has alleged physical and mental abuse by her in-laws since 2018.

