New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Sanjib Gohain Boruah, a renowned photographer from Assam, will exhibit 45 of his photographs, showcasing the mighty Brahmaputra and varied stories from his state, here at Lalit Kala Akademi from Thursday.

The week-long exhibition titled 'Brahmaputra and other Stories', is his fourth solo exhibition and the first in the national capital.

A retired IAS officer, Gohain Boruah is a familiar name in Assam's photography arena. He has been pursuing his passion for capturing varied images in his lens for the last two decades.

'Brahmaputra' and other Stories' presents 14 frames on the varied moods of the mighty river, reflecting its grandeur, beauty and a coexistence that flourishes along its banks.

The other 31 stories include pictures from Assam's wild and its unique species, water bodies like the Deepor Beel and Sonbeel, activities like community fishing and others related to livelihoods, rural life, performing arts, rituals and other aspects of its rich cultural mosaic that enriches the state's diverse tapestry.

Gohain Boruah has already held three solo exhibition in Guwahati and participated in several group exhibitions, both within and outside the state.

He is also the chief advisor of Assam's leading photography organisation, Photography Club of Assam.

The exhibition will conclude on January 30.

