Mahakumbh Nagar, January 22: With the arrival of a large number of devotees from India and abroad continuing in the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Sangam city Prayagraj, more than 9.24 crore devotees have taken the sacred bath ('Amrit Snan') in river Ganga during the religious and spiritual event that started on January 13 till 8 p.m. on Tuesday (January 21), according to latest data estimation by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, around 43.18 lakh devotees visited the Mahakumbh Nagar on Tuesday (January 21). According to official data, till 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, more than 43.18 lakh devotees took a sacred bath ('Amrit Snan') in Mahakumbh. Apart from this, more than 10 lakh devotees performed 'Kalpavas'. A ritual steeped in ancient scriptures like the Brahma Purana and Padma Purana, the 'Kalpavas' is a sacred observance, a period of penance, and an opportunity to transcend the mundane. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 7.70 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on 6th Day of Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Earlier in the Mahakumbh, former President Ramnath Kovind and famous poet Kumar Vishwas took a dip in the Ganga along with Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi at the Sangam Ghat. Apart from this, the country's top industrialist Gautam Adani served in the Bhandara being run for the devotees and then offered prayers in the Bade Hanuman Temple. Kumar Vishwas mesmerised everyone with his poem on the greatness of river (Maa) Ganga and said, "The rishis and saints bow to the feet of Lord Ram as a gift, our mother came to the acceptance of our people."

He said that this event of Mahakumbh is a rare coincidence that has come after a long gap of 144 years, which will inspire India towards making it a 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader). On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, expressing respect for her ancestors, has pledged to take the holy bath ('Amrit Snan') and offer prayers for three days. She said, "My maternal grandparents could not come here, so I am offering prayers on their behalf. It is a matter of pride and happiness for me." Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Over 2.27 Million Pilgrims Visit Holy Pilgrimage Site on Day 8.

The Triveni Sangam remains the heart of the Maha Kumbh, where devotees from across the globe gather for a holy dip to cleanse their sins and seek spiritual blessings. Authorities anticipate an even larger influx of devotees on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya, scheduled for January 29. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring preparations for the upcoming Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. His Cabinet is also set to hold an on-site meeting at the Kumbh Mela to discuss significant proposals for the state, followed by a holy dip at the Sangam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).