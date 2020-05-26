India News | Brahmaputra Levels Rise Due to Continuous Rainfall in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): Due to continuous rainfall in the last three-four days in Assam, the water level of the Brahmaputra has been rising gradually.

"The water level is continuously rising but if it continues to rain any further, it may get worse. It has been raining continuously for the past three-four days," said one of the locals while speaking to ANI.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority flood report. 5 districts have been affected as of now - Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, and Goalpara.

Around 30,701 people have been affected from the flood and the number of villages/localities affected are 127.

The report also states that a total of 579 hectares of crop area have been affected as well. (ANI)

