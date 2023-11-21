Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed hope that the trapped workers would soon come out safely after a six-inch pipeline was pushed through the rubble of the collapsed portion in the Silkyara tunnel and audio-visual communication was restored with them.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "All agencies, engineers, technicians and experts are working on it. With their hard work, food is now being sent through the six-inch pipeline. This is definitely encouraging for us. We pray to God for the rescue operation to conclude at the earliest and for all our workers to come out safely. PM Modi is collecting details every day and providing all possible help to us. I gave all the details to the PM today."

CM Dhami further said that the way the video has shown that all the workers are safe we hope that all of them are rescued soon and for that, all efforts are being made.

Earlier, in a major breakthrough in the ongoing Silkyara tunnel collapse rescue team officials successfully developed communication with the trapped workers through the 6-inch pipeline on Tuesday morning.

The rescue team was seen clearly talking to the workers trapped in the tunnel through the pipeline. The rescue team requested the workers to come in front of the endoscopic flexi camera which was inserted through the pipeline. A worker took out the camera from the pipeline and held it inside the confined space so that everyone could be identified.

All the 41 trapped workers assembled near the camera and the rescue team asked them to clean the screen of the camera. The rescue team informed them that the pipeline would be cleaned with water and a blower so they asked them to keep back the camera and get away from the pipeline and the compressor.

The rescue teams also informed that food would be provided again once the pipeline is cleaned.

The trapped workers were smiling in the video and stable state of mind. The workers were provided with a walkie-talkie through a 6-inch pipeline so that they could communicate with the rescue team.

Breakfast was also prepared for the workers trapped inside the tunnel. The food will be sent to the workers through a 6-inch pipeline.

The rescue team on Monday evening managed to lay a 6-inch pipe through which solid food and mobile chargers were sent inside the collapsed section of the Silkyara Tunnel. Communication was established with individual workers to get a health update from them.

The collapse occurred on November 12 during the construction of a tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot, trapping 41 labourers due to a muck fall in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. The workers are believed to be trapped in a 2 km-built tunnel portion, which is complete with concrete work that provides safety to the workers. This portion of the tunnel has access to electricity and water.

Multiple agencies are working on the rescue efforts with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) teams continuing the drilling effort from the mouth of the tunnel. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is working on another vertical pipeline for the supply of essential items. (ANI)

