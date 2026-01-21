Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) on Tuesday announced its commitment to help women business owners grow their work beyond local borders. Through the Global Women Leadership Mentoring Program, female leaders from countries such as Brazil, Russia, and South Africa connect to share skills and help them reach new international markets.

Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI Women Empowerment, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, said: "As the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we run quite a few programmes like the Global Women Leadership Mentoring Program, where we are in touch with most of the BRICS Plus nations and their bodies like from Brazil, Russia, South Africa and we see quite a lot of interest because what we would like to promote is cross-border collaboration amongst various women entrepreneurs, helping them expand their geographies, expand their horizons beyond just their local settings and the other aspect that we're really working very closely on is a programme that we launched globally at the BRICS Summit in Brazil is Women in Innovation, Science and Entrepreneurship, which is also the focus of our Women's Summit in March, where we have a lot of global delegates coming down."

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."

World leaders from government, business, civil society and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions to address global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant. India is pitched as one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets at Davos. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged global investors to partner in India's rapid clean energy expansion at the event. (ANI)

