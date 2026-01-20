Udaipur, January 20: The long-standing property dispute within the erstwhile Mewar royal family of Udaipur in Rajasthan has entered a critical new phase following a consolidated hearing at the Delhi High Court. Today, January 20, Justice Subramonium Prasad issued formal notices to Padmaja Kumari Parmar and Bhargavi Kumari Mewar in response to a plea filed by their brother, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. The dispute, which involves assets reportedly valued at over INR 10,000 crore, centres on the validity of a will left by their late father, Arvind Singh Mewar, who passed away in March 2025.

The Central Dispute: A Contested Will of Arvind Singh Mewar

The legal rift escalated shortly after the death of Arvind Singh Mewar when a will dated February 2025 surfaced. In this document, Arvind Singh reportedly named his son, Lakshyaraj Singh, as the sole heir to his extensive self-acquired properties. Udaipur Palace Gates Reopen After 4 Days As Mewar Family Dispute Ends, Vishvaraj Singh Thanks Government and Administration.

Lakshyaraj's sisters, Padmaja and Bhargavi, have formally challenged the document’s validity. They allege that their father was not in a sound mental state to make such decisions at the time, citing health issues. The sisters are seeking their rightful share in a vast estate that includes iconic heritage hotels, the City Palace complex, and the HRH Group of Hotels.

Supreme Court's Intervention

The case reached the national capital after a Supreme Court order in December 2025. Previously, legal proceedings were scattered across the Rajasthan and Bombay High Courts, with both sides filing competing testamentary cases. To ensure a "unified and consolidated hearing," the apex court transferred all related matters to the Delhi High Court.

During today's proceedings, the court emphasised the need to determine the validity of the will before proceeding with other claims. Counsel for the sisters argued that all petitions should be heard together, while Lakshyaraj’s team maintained that the will is a legally registered and binding document. Mewar Royal Family Dispute: Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and 4 Others Granted Permission for Dhuni Darshan Ceremony (Watch Video).

Decades of Royal Feuds

This current battle is the latest chapter in a multi-generational conflict. For over 40 years, the Mewar family has been embroiled in litigation:

1983: The dispute began when the late Maharana Bhagwat Singh sidelined his eldest son, Mahendra Singh, in favour of his younger son, Arvind Singh.

2020: A landmark Udaipur district court ruling ordered the partition of ancestral properties into four equal shares.

2024: Tensions turned physical in November after the coronation of Vishvaraj Singh Mewar (Mahendra Singh’s son), as he was denied entry to certain sections of the City Palace controlled by his uncle, Arvind Singh.

Current Status and Next Steps in the Property Dispute

The Delhi High Court has directed the sisters to file their formal objections to Lakshyaraj’s plea for control of the assets. The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 12. Until a final verdict is reached, significant portions of the Mewar estate - including several world-famous luxury hotels in Udaipur - remain subjects of intense legal scrutiny.

