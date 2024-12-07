Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Director of Sainik Welfare Department Brigadier Madan Sheel Sharma on Saturday pinned up the armed forces flag to Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occassion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

The Chief Minister also contributed towards the Armed Welfare Fund.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the people of the State to contribute towards this fund generously as it was utilized for the welfare of serving and ex-servicemen.

Health and Sainik Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil and MLA Harish Janartha were also present on the occasion.

Taking to social media X, Sukhu wrote in a post that he was proud of the brave soldiers who protected the country.

"Today, on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Director, Sainik Welfare Department, Brigadier Madan Sheel Sharma dedicated the Armed Forces Flag (Badge)."

During this, he contributed to the Armed Welfare Fund and appealed for generous contribution for the welfare of serving and ex-soldiers.

"We are proud of our brave soldiers who are always ready to protect the country. This day is to remember their sacrifices and services and express gratitude towards them," he added in the post..

On this occasion, Health and Soldier Welfare Minister Dr (Colonel) Dhani Ram Shandil was also present. (ANI)

