Ahemdabad, December 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the work of Gujarat Lok Seva Trust and said that the trust has been serving people for 35 years. "In 35 years, the Lok Seva Trust has helped over 5 lakh people in various ways. The trust has assisted over 5 lakh people in times of trouble, registering them with government schemes," Shah said, addressing the annual function of Gujarat Lok Seva Trust in Ahmedabad.

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime and said that he dedicated his government to the welfare of the people. "Before 2014, the whole government worked in pieces, there used to be talk of freebies but after PM Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the government started talking about the welfare of the poor. He dedicated his government to the welfare of the people," he added. Amit Shah To Begin 3-Day Chhattisgarh Visit From December 14, Chair Security Review Meeting.

Gujarat Lokseva Trust is an NGO founded in 1990 by veteran Congressman Rajkumar Gupta. Shah further said that in the last 10 years, more than 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line, adding that the "country is developing."

Meanwhile, Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will attend the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav scheduled to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on December 7. The 'mahotsav' will be held to give a heartfelt tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, celebrating his pioneering efforts in fostering a global community of selfless volunteers, according to an official press release. Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Attend BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 7.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrates and pays tribute to 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers), young and old, male and female.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)