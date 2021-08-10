Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (PTI) Brown sugar worth around Rs 1.20 crore was seized from Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in separate search operations and seven people, including a woman, were arrested in these connections, officials said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah, Demands Immediate Repeal of New Farm Laws.

In a raid conducted on Monday, a team of police personnel recovered over 1.15 kg of the substance worth Rs 1.10 crore from six drug peddlers, an officer said.

Also Read | Drunk Man Kills Neighbour’s Goat in Bihar’s Aurangabad District, Arrested.

The search operation was carried out at a place under the Lalbag Police Station limits, he said.

Police Commissioner S K Priyadarshi said a bike and several mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Excise Department personnel raided Salia Sahi in Nayapalli area in the state's capital on Tuesday and recovered 95 gram of brown sugar from a woman.

The market value of the substance could be Rs 10 lakh, an official of the department said, adding that the arrested woman is being interrogated.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has recovered over 4 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 4.20 crore in the last five months, and 22 drug traffickers have been apprehended during the period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)