Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is undergoing physiotherapy following a hip replacement surgery.

A video provided by the BRS showed the party chief walking with the help of a metallic walking stick.

KCR had undergone left hip replacement surgery after he suffered a fall at his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7. He was discharged from hospital on December 15.

KCR's daughter, K Kavitha, had thanked the doctors and staff of the Yashodha Hospital where KCR was admitted for the surgery.

"After a successful surgery, dad was discharged from the hospital today. Thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who helped in every way possible. All the warmth and love we received from across the country during this difficult time was very heartwarming to KCR garu and the entire family. To all the BRS family my gratitude & love" K Kavitha posted on X.

Meanwhile, KCR was elected as legislature party leader on December 9 by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs.

The BRS Legislative Party met at Telangana Bhavan and unanimously elected KCR as their leader in the newly elected assembly.

The meeting, chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, saw former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposing Chandrashekhar Rao's name and former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari supporting it.

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution entrusting the responsibility of selecting the rest of the office-bearers on KCR.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats.

The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven. (ANI)

