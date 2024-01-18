Ujjain, January 18: In a tragic incident that unfolded in Ujjain district, two young sisters, aged 5 and 3, accidentally consumed pesticide while playing in their father’s farmland on Tuesday evening.

Devastated by the event, their mother also ingested the poison. All three were immediately rushed to the hospital, where, sadly, the children succumbed to the poisoning, reported TOI.

The mother, Pooja Banjara, is currently in a critical condition. The family resides in Makdon village, approximately 50km from the temple city.

Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma reported that Pooja had momentarily left her daughters to switch on the water pump. Upon her return, she found both children vomiting and quickly realized they had ingested pesticide from a nearby container. Overwhelmed by grief, she consumed the same pesticide.

Family members, alerted by her cries, rushed all three to a nearby private hospital. Muskaan, the youngest, passed away in the evening, followed by her elder sister Poonam later at night. Efforts are ongoing at Ujjain district hospital to save Pooja.

Bhim Singh Devda, in charge of Makdon police station, stated that Pooja and Sardar Banjara had been married for 12 years. According to Vishnu Gaud, Pooja’s father, the couple lived harmoniously and had a happy family life.

Sardar was away in another village for work at the time of the incident. The bodies of the children were handed over to the father following post-mortem examinations.

