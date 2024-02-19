Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday demanded from the Telangana government to roll back the government order stating the removal of roster points in job opportunities.

The BRS MLC, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has also written to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on this issue.

The Telangana government has decided to implement 33.33 per cent horizontal reservations for women, though it has not made any roster points in recruitments for the categories of candidates.

"After many years of struggle, in 1996 women of this country secured 33.3 per cent horizontal reservations in job opportunities. Now, in a latest case and a latest judgment in 2022 in the matter of Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Honourable Supreme Court had given a decision that horizontal reservation should be applied to, but without roster points," Kavitha said while speaking to ANI.

"Unfortunately, the Telangana government right now has decided to give a special GO honouring the Supreme Court's ruling. But we are against it and we demand that this government should fight this issue legally," she added.

The BRS MLC further said that the former BRS government had filed a writ petition against the Supreme Court ruling, but the Revanth Reddy government has taken back the case, claiming that this step would benefit women.

"KCR government had filed a writ petition against this ruling, but unfortunately, now the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana has taken away that case and is trying to mislead the women of this state, saying that this is good for them, but it is absolutely going to hurt the women and their job opportunities in our state," she said.

She also asked the Congress leadership to follow a uniform policy on this issue across the nation.

"As this is a national level issue, we are writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi and also Mallikarjun Kharge to take a view on this and make sure they follow a uniform policy across the nation," Kavitha said.

The senior BRS leader claimed that while the Congress government in Karnataka has decided to go agains the top court's order, in Telangana they are following it.

"In Karnataka where there is Congress government, they have decided to go against this Supreme Court order, but in Telangana, the Congress government is following the order," she said.

"We don't want this anomaly to happen. This will hurt the interest of women candidates and their job opportunities. We demand the Telangana Congress government roll back the government order," she added. (ANI)

