Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has been "unresponsive" since the November 2023 Telangana assembly polls, leaving its cadres in Maharashtra confused about the road ahead for the crucial Lok Sabha contest, a party leader claimed on Wednesday.

BRS' Kisan cell head for Maharashtra, Manik Kadam, also claimed that they are awaiting a response from the party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, for the way forward.

Also Read | Bihar: BJP MLA Kavita Paswan's Nephew Shot Dead in Katihar.

"The last communication we had with the party leadership was before the Telangana assembly elections held last November," he told PTI.

Notably, the KCR-led party lost the assembly polls against Congress in Telangana.

Also Read | Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

Kadam said the BRS had contested elections to local bodies in Maharashtra in the past but surprisingly, no discussion has taken place about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.

The state politics is divided between two alliances, namely Mahayuti which comprises Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

According to Kadam, many former MLAs and MPs who had joined the BRS in Maharashtra are now uncertain about their political future.

"Our party has enrolled over 20 lakh cadres in Maharashtra. We have asked the BRS leadership to suggest the way forward," he claimed.

Kadam also claimed that offices purchased by the BRS in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are shut.

"We are seeking guidelines from the party leaders. But there is no communication from the top leadership of BRS and other leaders," he added.

When he was chief minister of Telangana, KCR had tried to project himself as a national leader by taking up issues of farmers and also changed the name of the party to BRS from TRS.

He had addressed many rallies in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra and highlighted a slew of agriculture welfare schemes that were implemented in Telangana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)