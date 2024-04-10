Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) The BRS on Wednesday announced G Niveditha as its candidate for the bypoll in the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency in Telangana.

The byelection was necessitated following the death of Niveditha's sister G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident here in February this year.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided on Niveditha's candidature after holding talks with party leaders, BRS said in a release.

Polling for the by-election would be held on May 13, along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Niveditha's father G Sayanna, who was a five-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC), passed away in February last year due to health issues.

The BRS fielded Lasya Nanditha in the Legislative Assembly elections held in November last year. However, in a tragic turn of events, she died in the road accident necessitating the bypoll.

The ruling Congress has already announced Narayana Sri Ganesh as its candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment.

