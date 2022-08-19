New Delhi [India] August 19 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable was killed in Tripura on Friday after indiscriminate firing by suspected insurgents, officials said.

Insurgents opened fire upon a border patrolling team of Border Out Post Simna-II in Tripura's Panisagar Sector. It is believed that some shots were also fired from across the Bangladesh border, they added.

According to the information, the troops of the 145 Battalion of the BSF retaliated following which the suspected National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) insurgents fled from the site taking advantage of the dense forest as cover.

As per the BSF officials, Head Constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to his wounds during treatment in a nearby hospital.

"Uddey was immediately evacuated by helicopter to Agartala, where he later succumbed to the grievous injuries," said the BSF.

BSF Inspector General (Tripura) along with his team has reached the place of occurrence and is supervising the operations in close coordination with Border Guards Bangladesh, the border guarding force of neighbouring Bangladesh.

Both BSF and the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) troops are trying to track down the insurgents responsible for the attack, said the BSF. (ANI)

