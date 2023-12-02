Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], December 2 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Saturday raided a village in Gurdaspur district and arrested four alleged smugglers with heroin and a drone.

"On December 2, 2023, based on specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items in a house, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and STF Amritsar, Punjab Police, at Village Pakho ke Talli, District Gurdaspur," said a release from the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, BSF.

"Further, during the subsequent search at about 01:30 pm, troops apprehended three smugglers and recovered a small quantity of heroin from the houses of Village Pakho ke Talli. On further search, a drone, the DJI Mavic 3 classic, was recovered," the release added.

On further revelation, one more smuggler was apprehended and again, some quantity of heroin was recovered from him.

Yet another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled with the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police, the release said. (ANI)

