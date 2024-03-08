Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 5 kg, in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Friday.

"In a collaborative effort between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a significant breakthrough was achieved in the fight against narcotics smuggling on March 7, 2024. Acting on specific information provided by the BSF intelligence wing, an extensive joint search operation was conducted in the border area of Amritsar district in the evening hours," the Border Security Force stated.

During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a large packet suspected to contain heroin.

"The packet, weighing approximately 5 kgs and wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal hook attached, was found in a farming field adjacent to Neshta Village in Amritsar district," it added.

The recovery of this substantial quantity of narcotics is attributed to the reliable input and well-coordinated efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police.

This joint operation has effectively thwarted the nefarious attempt of narco syndicate from across the border to pump in a massive consignment of drugs into Indian soil.

Earlier on March 5, in a joint operation carried out by BSF (Border Security Force) troops and Punjab Police, one packet of suspected heroin was recovered in Tarn Taran district.

Based on specific information received on Tuesday about the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police immediately launched a search operation, according to an official statement released by BSF on Wednesday.

During the search, at about 06:50 pm, troops successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight - approximately 565 gms).

The narcotics were wrapped with white colour adhesive tape along with a nylon rope and an illuminating device attached to the packet. This recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Sanktara village in Tarn Taran District, added the official statement by BSF. (ANI)

