Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) The BSF pushed back 13 Bangladeshi intruders and arrested three cattle smugglers, successfully thwarting multiple smuggling and infiltration attempts across North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Malda districts along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

In addition, BSF troops seized 1,236 bottles of banned Phensedyl and rescued 18 cattle during these operations.

On January 14, BSF personnel at the Charmurashi Border Outpost (BOP) in North 24 Parganas noticed 6-8 persons carrying small packets and sharp weapons, according to a BSF South Bengal Frontier statement.

"The personnel challenged the miscreants, but the smugglers ignored the warnings and advanced aggressively. In response, BSF troops lobbed a stun grenade, but the smugglers retaliated with sharp weapons, putting the soldiers' lives in danger. In self-defence, BSF fired six rounds in the air, causing the smugglers to flee under the cover of darkness. A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of 95 bottles of Phensedyl," the statement added.

In a separate operation in Nadia district, BSF troops from Noonaganj BOP along with local police arrested three Bangladeshi cattle smugglers with three cows.

Additionally, BSF troops pushed back 10 Bangladeshi infiltrators in North 24 Parganas and three in Malda district. Interrogation revealed that the infiltrators were attempting to enter India in search of jobs in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Anti-narcotics operations also led to the seizure of 1,236 bottles of banned Phensedyl.

The arrested cattle smugglers have been handed over to Hanskhali police for further legal action, while the seized contraband has been handed over to the authorities concerned for necessary proceedings. The rescued cattle, after being e-tagged, will be handed over to Dhyan Foundation for rehabilitation and care, the statement added.

