Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered suspected heroin weighing approximately 10 kg at the border area of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official statement from the BSF stated that the paramilitary force conducted a search operation based near zero line on a specific input and found a suspected black colour rucksack bag hidden inside bushes which had 10 packets of suspected heroin.

It further stated that BSF Jammu was getting information about suspected activities of narcotics smugglers of the area. Accordingly, BSF was keeping a strict vigil and regular area checking in this region.

BSF Inspector General of Jammu N S Jamwal was quoted as saying that regular inputs of heroin smuggling were being received and troops were on vigil round the clock and this seizure is the result of their efforts. (ANI)

