Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday morning recovered another China-made Pakistani quadcopter drone near the International Border in.

The Central Armed Police Force said the drone was recovered based on specific information, followed by a search operation launched by the border guarding force near Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran.

The search operation was launched at about 8.15 am by the security personnel, leading to the recovery of the broken drone from the compound of a house in Naushera Dhalla village, said the BSF, one of the seven armed forces under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The recovered drone is a quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)," said the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered due to the efforts of alert BSF troops," added the force. (ANI)

