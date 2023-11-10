Chennai, November 10: A gang of women thieves from Andhra Pradesh, who had escaped to their village after stealing sarees worth around Rs 7 lakh, sent the stolen goods to a police station in Chennai in an effort to escape from the clutches of law. The gang which comprises of seven women thieves from Andhra Pradesh stole sarees from a handloom festival in Besant Nagar last week but returned the stolen goods by courier after finding out that the police were closing in on them.

TOI reported that a boutique in Besant Nagar displayed saris for Deepavali on October 28. The exhibition had on display handloom silk saris, each costing above Rs 20,000. Seven women clad in saris and salwar kameez walked into the store at 4 p.m. Chennai: Thief Falls Asleep Near Shop He Looted in Pallikaranai, Arrested

The footage shows the group of women forming a row to block the staff’s view, while one woman is seen taking the sarees from the table and tucking them in the specially tailored pocket in her inner skirt. They then left the shop nonchalantly, without raising any suspicion. According to the police, the sarees were made of Kancheepuram silk, with the price ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000. Chennai Shocker: Cow Hits Man as He Tries to Get Her 'Blessings', Victim Dies of Stroke While Undergoing Treatment.

The exhibition in-charge, who found their behaviour suspicious checked the CCTV footage and found the women stealing 10 sarees worth Rs 2 lakh. On information, Shashtri Nagar police registered a case.

The chennai police has however said that though the gang returned the sarees, their crime could not be condoned. A team from Chennai would go to Vijayawada and apprehend the gang after Deepavali festival.

