Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab intercepted the movement of a suspected drone on Wednesday morning in Tarn Taran district, BSF said in a statement.

BSF recovered the drone during a joint search operation with Punjab police in a farming field near Kalash Havelian village.

"On the morning of 28th February 2024, vigilant BSF troops intercepted the movement of a suspected drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district," the BSF said.

The recovered drone was identified as a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK), the statement said.

"In a coordinated effort, a comprehensive joint search operation with Punjab Police was conducted in the expected dropping zone and surrounding areas. At about 07:40 am, the search party successfully recovered 1 drone in a farming field adjacent to Kalash Havelian village, Tarn Taran district," it added. (ANI)

