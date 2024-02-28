Mumbai, February 28: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 32-year-old man was allegedly found with scissors embedded in his stomach in Vile Parle. The incident came to light after the man was found on a public bridge in Vile Parle on Monday evening, February 26. The victim has been identified as Aniruddha Nair, a resident of Ambewadi in Vile Parle.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim somehow managed to contact his friends who rushed him to the hospital. Later, they informed the police that the attack on Nair could be linked to a previous tiff with a rival group over the organisation of a local event. Police officials said that Nair had a heated argument with a man named Aslam Hashmi. Mumbai Shocker: Employee of Posh Bandra Club Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Minor Boy; ‘Did Not Find Any Evidence of Sexual Assault’, Says Management.

The argument took place on Sunday, February 25, when Hashmi was causing a drunken ruckus in the area. Soon the argument led to a physical fight. The next day when Nair was coming back home from work, he was cornered by Hashmi on the skywalk that led to his home. The accused stabbed Nair with scissors right in his stomach.

Although Nair sustained a deep gash, he managed to call his friend to the spot, who arrived and rushed him to a government hospital. Observing the severity of the injury, the hospital authorities reported the incident to the police. The police later lodged a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the incident came to light, the police took Hashmi into custody. Mumbai Shocker: College Student Molested in Running Train, Accused Arrested.

In a separate incident in Navi Mumbai, the police rescued two child labourers from two different food joints. During a routine inspection on Tuesday, February 27, the police found that the children were employed at the two eateries located at a vegetable market in the Vashi area.

