Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], July 21 (ANI): BSF and Punjab Police troops have recovered a drone in broken condition from the farming field near Mastgarh village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said on Friday.

On Friday morning, on specific information, BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation and recovered the Pakistani drone from the outskirts of Mastgarh village.

"The recovered drone belongs to Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model," officials said.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled the nefarious design of smugglers by seizing 2.35 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

During the detailed search, the BSF troops recovered one packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin weighing 2.35 kg wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of border fencing. (ANI)

