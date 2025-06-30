Tarn Taran/Fazilka (Punjab) [India], June 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered two rogue drones and a packet of heroin in two separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

The recoveries were made following actionable intelligence provided by the BSF's Intelligence Wing.

In the first incident, BSF troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, conducted an extensive search and successfully recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near the village of Kalash in the Tarn Taran district, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

In the second incident, during the early hours of Monday, BSF personnel recovered another drone--a DJI Air 3--along with a packet of suspected heroin weighing 460 grams in wet condition.

The seizure was made from a field located ahead of the border fence near Chak Bazida village in Fazilka district.

Apart from this, Amritsar Commissionerate Police, with the support of Border BSF and Rajasthan Police, dismantled a major international drug cartel operated by a Pakistan-based smuggler and a Canada-based handler and recovered a huge consignment of heroin from near the International Border in Barmer, Rajasthan, a Police official said on Monday.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a massive crackdown, #Amritsar Commissionerate Police, with the support of BSF and Rajasthan Police, dismantles a major international drug cartel operated by Pak-based smuggler Tanveer Shah and Canada based handler Joban Kaler and recovers a huge consignment of 60.302 Kg Heroin from near the International Border in Barmer, Rajasthan."

"Nine key operatives and hawala operators arrested from across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab Police Ind remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle international drug syndicates and protect Punjab from narco-terror," the post further shared. (ANI)

