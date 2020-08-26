Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A young Bangladeshi woman was rescued from the border area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, said Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday. She was being trafficked to Mumbai.

"On August 25, specific input was received from BSF intelligence branch that one Bangladeshi woman is hiding in border village Gangulia after crossing the International Boundary illegally with the help of touts," read an official statement from the BSF.

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Nine People Rescued.

The woman, about 27-years-old, was taken into custody and brought to the BOP Mushtafapur.

"During preliminary questioning, the woman revealed that her husband has health problems and remains ill and their financial condition is very poor. Recently, she came into contact with one Bangladeshi human trafficker namely Dalim of village Madaripur, Bangladesh and he told her that he will arrange a job for her as house help or in a hotel in Mumbai. On August 23, she reached Jeshore by bus with the help of Dalim who gave her the mobile number of an Indian tout namely Baharul Mondal, a resident of village Ganguliya," BSF said.

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

The victim further said that Dalim facilitated her crossing the International Border with the associates of Baharul Mondal from some unknown place in the night of August 24.

"Upon reaching village of Gangulia in India, Baharul Mondal received her and provided shelter to her. She was not aware about the route from which she was brought to the house of Baharul Mondal as she had to walk quite long during the night. After arrival in the house of Baharul Mondal, she paid an amount of BD taka 20,000 to him for crossing the border and for arranging job in Mumbai," the statement read.

PS Bagdah has taken over the investigation for further legal action and to trace the human traffickers, the BSF added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)