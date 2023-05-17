Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) A huge cache of 5 kg heroin having an estimated worth of over Rs 25 crore was seized at the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

Acting on a tip-off that a cache of narcotics was about to be smuggled into India from Pakistan through drone, Border Security Force jawans increased the surveillance at Nemichand Border Post falling under Rawla police station of Gharsana in Sri Ganganagar.

"At around 2.30 am on Wednesday, troops witnessed a movement on the border. As troops could not see much, they fired 42 rounds after which smugglers fled away," BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh said.

He said later the jawans found a consignment of 5 kg heroin having estimated value of over Rs 25 crore in the international market. Further investigation in the matter is on.

