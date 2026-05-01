Britney Spears Charged With DUI Involving Drugs and Alcohol in California

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Britney Spears has been formally charged with driving under the influence following an arrest in March. On Thursday, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed one misdemeanour count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs against the 44-year-old pop singer. The charges follow an incident on March 4, when California Highway Patrol stopped Spears for driving erratically at a high rate of speed in her black BMW. At the time of the arrest, officers reported she appeared impaired and she was later taken to a hospital for a blood draw. Britney Spears Arrested: Pop Icon Held on Suspicion of Driving Under Influence in California; Released on Bail.

Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under the Influence

Acording to a report by TMZ, Spears is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Ventura County. Because the charge is a misdemeanour, the singer is not legally required to appear in court personally; her attorney can make the appearance on her behalf. A spokesperson for the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Joey Buttitta, stated that the case will be handled according to "standard protocols," emphasising that Spears will not receive special treatment due to her celebrity status.

Expected Plea Agreement

Prosecutors are expected to offer Spears a "wet reckless" plea deal. This resolution is common for first-time offenders in cases where there is no prior DUI history, a relatively low blood-alcohol level, and no injuries or vehicle collisions involved. If Spears accepts the deal, she will likely be placed on 12 months of summary probation.

Additional requirements would include: Completion of a mandatory DUI education course, payment of state-mandated fines and court fees and credit for any time already served in custody.

Britney Spears' Recent Release from Treatment

The filing of charges coincides with Spears’ recent completion of a voluntary substance abuse treatment program. On Thursday, she was photographed being driven by someone else shortly after checking out of a rehab facility where she had spent the last three weeks. Sources close to the singer indicate she is "doing well" following her stint in the facility. Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’, Calls Out Family Over Years of Trauma in Instagram Note (View Post).

A representative previously stated that the March incident was "inexcusable" and that Spears is committed to taking the necessary steps to comply with the law and prioritise her well-being.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).