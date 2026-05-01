Hyderabad Shocker: Software Engineer Dies by Suicide, Leaves 19-Page Note Alleging Wife’s Infidelity

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A 36-year-old software engineer died by suicide in Hyderabad after jumping into the Hussain Sagar lake, leaving behind a lengthy suicide note citing marital infidelity as the reason for his decision. The victim, identified as Seetharam, reportedly penned a 19-page document detailing his emotional distress and naming several individuals he claimed were involved in the breakdown of his marriage.

Local authorities recovered Seetharam’s body from the lake after receiving reports of the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the software professional was struggling with significant personal grievances, which he meticulously documented before taking the extreme step. Hyderabad Shocker: Newly Married Techie Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment.

Software Engineer Dies by Suicide, Leaves 19-Page Note Alleging Wife’s Infidelity

In the suicide note, Seetharam alleged that his wife, Renuka, had been involved in multiple extramarital affairs over the past 18 months. He specifically named three individuals, claiming one of them had frequently visited their home during his absence.

The note further detailed an incident involving the recording of private moments. Seetharam claimed that one of the men had filmed footage with Renuka, which was subsequently circulated on social media. The victim stated he only became aware of these alleged activities after discovering the videos on Instagram, a revelation he described as the primary source of his mental trauma. Hyderabad: Woman Injected With HIV-Infected Blood Dies by Suicide.

The Hyderabad police have officially registered a case and initiated a multi-angled investigation into the claims made in the note. A key focus of the inquiry will be the authenticity of the 19-page letter and the verification of the serious allegations leveled against the victim's wife and the named associates.

"We are examining all aspects of the case, including the digital evidence mentioned in the note," a police official stated. The investigation will also look into the person identified as Ramana, who Seetharam accused of circulating the private videos online.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).