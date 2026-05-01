Rahul Gandhi Greets People on Buddha Purnima 2026, Says Teachings of Gautam Buddha Inspire Non-Violence and Peace

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New Delhi, May 1: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended heartfelt wishes on the ocassion of Buddha Purnima reflecting on the message and philosophy of Lord Gautam Buddha. Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt wishes on the ocassion of Buddha Purnima on 'X' and said, "Heartfelt wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The life philosophy and teachings of Lord Gautam Buddha serve as a lesson for all of humanity—a lesson of non-violence, compassion, truth, social harmony, and morality. The path shown by him will continue to inspire us to always walk the path of peace and harmony." Happy Buddha Purnima 2026: Wishes, Messages, Gautam Buddha Quotes and Photos To Share.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings on Buddha Purnima 2026 on X

आप सभी को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान गौतम बुद्ध का जीवन दर्शन और उनके विचार सम्पूर्ण मानवता के लिए शिक्षा हैं - अहिंसा, करुणा, सत्य, सामाजिक समरसता और नैतिकता की। उनका दिखाया मार्ग हमें हमेशा शांति और सद्भाव के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/E4AILI4lfM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2026

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended warm greetings and said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, we extend our warm greetings to everyone. The life and teachings of Lord Buddha hold timeless, eternal and universal wisdom. His message of truth, compassion, non-violence, mindfulness, and equality not only shaped our civilisation but continues to guide humanity in an age marked by conflict and uncertainty.

His path reminds us that inner peace is the foundation of a just and harmonious world. May harmony prevail, bonds of fraternity deepen, and our lives be guided by virtue." Buddha Purnima is one of the most revered festivals in Buddhism, celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha.

This day holds great spiritual significance for millions of Buddhists around the world, as it marks the triumph of the Buddha's teachings and the path of peace and enlightenment. Buddha Purnima is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in April or May.

The day commemorates the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became known as Lord Buddha. His birth took place in Lumbini (now in Nepal) around the 6th century BCE. On this day, Buddhists also remember the moment when Siddhartha Gautama attained Nirvana (enlightenment) while meditating under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. This represents the realisation of the ultimate truth and the path to freedom from suffering. Buddha Purnima 2026: HM Amit Shah To Attend First-Ever International Expo of Buddha Relics, Launch Dairy Projects in Kargil, Leh.

In addition to his birth and enlightenment, Buddha Purnima also marks the day of the death of Lord Buddha, when he attained Parinirvana, the final passing into Nirvana at the age of 80 in Kushinagar. Buddha Purnima is a day of reflection for Buddhists, where they contemplate the teachings of Lord Buddha -- the Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path. It is a day to embrace his message of peace, compassion, and the end of suffering.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).