Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): The BSF troops in a joint operation with the Punjab police recovered five packets of contraband items from Attari village in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Taking to X BSF Punjab Frontier stated, "On receiving specific input about the presence of a black bag containing suspected narcotics, BSF Punjab troops and Punjab Police (Amritsar Rural Police) launched a joint search operation and recovered 5.290 kg Heroin from Attari village in Amritsar district."

Yet another smuggling attempt of Pakistani smugglers foiled by BSF and Punjab Police.

Earlier BSF troops had successfully intercepted a drone and recovered one small plastic container of a contraband item weighing 565 grams, from the farming field near village Mode in Amritsar on Tuesday.

"On the intervening night of November 20 and 21, on specific information regarding drone, BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone as well as heard some dropping sound near village Mode in Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted," the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF further stated that a search operation by troops was carried out in the depth area. (ANI)

