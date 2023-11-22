New Delhi, November 22: A 18-year-old youth was first choked into unconsciousness and then fatally stabbed multiple times by a minor in a robbery bid in Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. According to police, on Tuesday at around 11.15 p.m., a young boy was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old boy in Janta Mazdoor Colony in northeast Delhi’s Welcome. Delhi Shocker: Father Slits Throats of Two Sons With Kitchen Knife Due to Family Feud; Two-Year-Old Dies and Another Boy Critical

“During the probe of the incident, the minor was apprehended and the knife used in the crime has been recovered from his possession,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey. “Reason behind murder was robbery. The accused first choked the victim. When the victim fell unconscious, the accused stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of his money about Rs 350,” said the DCP. Delhi Shocker: Woman Jumps off House Roof in New Ashok Nagar, Dies; Probe Underway

“The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared as brought dead,” said the DCP. The DCP further said that efforts are being made to identify the victim. “As a part of the probe and to identify the victim, CCTVs in the area are being scanned. The Crime and FSL team visited the spot and collected necessary evidence,” said the DCP, adding that a case under relevant sections

