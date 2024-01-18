New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace on Thursday called for global unity in ending wars, promoting peace and prioritising efforts for nature and environment protection.

The call was made in the Delhi Declaration released by the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) which concluded here during the day.

ABCP general secretary Khunkur Bymbanjay said the declaration emphasized the interconnectedness between the well-being of humanity and a healthy, peaceful environment.

Rooted in the teachings of Lord Buddha, the declaration underscored the commitment of Buddhists towards fostering spiritual development and moral values, he said at a press conference.

The first major point in the Delhi Declaration is an urgent call for an immediate cessation of wars and armed conflicts worldwide.

The ABCP said it recognises the devastating impact of such conflicts on human lives, leading to profound suffering, separation, and poverty.

The declaration advocated for a swift end to these mortal threats and destructive actions that undermine the very fabric of society.

Additionally, the conference urged nations to prioritise peaceful means in resolving disputes, steering away from distrust, suspicion, and antagonism.

Emphasizing the importance of dialogue and negotiations, ABCP called for the promotion of mutual understanding to build bridges between nations and foster a global atmosphere of harmony and cooperation.

Expressing grave concern over the race for mass weapons of destruction, including nuclear ones, the declaration highlighted the need for nuclear disarmament.

The ABCP called on peace-loving nations to unite against the looming threat of a nuclear conflagration.

Condemning the substantial allocation of financial resources for military purposes, the declaration demanded an end to the practice.

The ABCP advocated redirecting these resources towards the development and progress of nations worldwide.

In the face of technological progress potentially undermining ethical and spiritual values, the ABCP asserted its responsibility to protect cultural heritages.

The declaration called on nations worldwide to safeguard and preserve these values, recognising their intrinsic importance in guiding societies towards a path of compassion, understanding, and mutual respect.

The Buddhist conference started on January 16.

