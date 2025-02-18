Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Gujarat budget will be presented on February 20 during the state assembly session beginning Wednesday.

Governor Acharya Devvrat will address the House on the first day of the session, Minister of State for Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Praful Pansheria told reporters.

"The state budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented on February 20 by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai," he added.

He said four bills will be presented during the month-long session, which will conclude on March 28.

"The government will bring a bill to repeal the Gujarat State Council for Physiotherapy. Another bill proposing amendments to the Gujarat Clinical Establishments Act will also be brought for discussion," said Pansheria.

Two other bills include a bill proposing amendments to the existing GST Act and another to repeal the Gujarat Professional Civil Engineers Act, he said.

