Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 12 (ANI): Tripura Legislative Assembly's upcoming Budget Session will be held from March 13 to March 25, announced Ratan Lal Nath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Tripura, following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at the Assembly.

The minister informed that the session has been convened by the Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, and will commence with the Governor's address on the opening day. On the same day, the House will also pay tribute to former Assembly Speaker Bishwa Bandhu Sen, who passed away a few months before.Members will participate in an obituary reference before the proceedings are adjourned for the day.

Also Read | India Said 'Iran Will Get Harsher Reply Than Pakistan' After Hormuz Strait Tanker Attacks? MEA Fact Check Debunks AI Generated Video.

Highlighting the key agenda of the session, Nath said that Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly on March 16. Along with the new budget, the minister will also place the revised estimates for the 2025-26 financial year and deliver his budget speech in the House.

During the session, the government is also expected to introduce three important bills aimed at strengthening higher education in the state. These include proposals for establishing a Health Sciences University, a Technical University, and a Women's University in Tripura.

Also Read | Stock Market Update: Sensex Falls 829 Points, Nifty Slips as West Asia Tensions and Rising Crude Oil Prices Weigh on Markets.

According to the schedule, discussions on the Governor's address will take place over two days beginning March 18. The Leader of the Opposition is expected to participate in the debate on the state budget on March 19.

Further deliberations on the budget will continue on March 20, 23 and 24, with the budget likely to be passed on the concluding day of the session on March 25.

Nath stated that the session will have nine working days, providing sufficient time for members to deliberate on important legislative and financial matters. He added that the session schedule was finalised with the consensus of all members present at the Business Advisory Committee meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)