India Said ‘Iran Will Get Harsher Reply Than Pakistan’ After Hormuz Strait Tanker Attacks? MEA Fact Check Debunks AI Generated Video

Mumbai, March 12: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially debunked a viral social media post claiming that India issued a military threat to Tehran following a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The misinformation, which suggested India warned of a "harsher reply than Pakistan" if shipping lanes remained unsafe, began circulating after a Thai-flagged vessel bound for Gujarat's Kandla Port was targeted earlier this week.

In a formal statement on March 12, the MEA's fact-checking unit categorised the viral message as "fake and false," urging citizens to rely only on official government channels. The viral post gained traction amid legitimate concerns regarding India's energy security and the safety of Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf. Tensions in the region escalated on March 11 when the vessel Mayuree Naree was struck by projectiles, an act India has formally "deployed" but addressed through diplomatic rather than military rhetoric. Did Embassy of India in Muscat Issue Evacuation Advisory for Indians in Oman? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Message.

Viral video Post Claiming 'India Warned Iran' Is AI Generated

Deepfake Video Alert! This is an AI generated video intended to spread disinformation! Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media. @PIBFactCheck@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/OLlGlYuAgm — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 12, 2026

While India has been re-evaluating its maritime security, including the possibility of naval escorts for merchant ships, officials emphasised that the government continues to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy with Iranian authorities.

India Said ‘Iran Will Get Harsher Reply Than Pakistan’?: Anatomy of the Fake Viral Threat

The controversial post, which appeared on platforms like X and Telegram, alleged that New Delhi had shifted its long-standing neutral policy to a "confrontational" one. It claimed that India had threatened a "surgical strike" similar to past actions across the Line of Control if Iran-backed forces continued to impede freedom of navigation. Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Social Media Claim.

"The claims suggest a change in India’s diplomatic tone that simply hasn't occurred," an MEA spokesperson stated during a weekly briefing. "India has a complex, multi-aligned relationship with Iran, particularly regarding the Chabahar Port and energy imports. Sensationalised reports of military threats are baseless and fabricated."

India’s Official Response to Tanker Attacks

While the MEA dismissed the viral threat, it did issue a sharp condemnation of the maritime violence. Following the attack on the Kandla-bound ship, India "deplored" the fact that commercial shipping is being targeted in the ongoing West Asia conflict. The government noted with concern that Indian citizens have already lost lives in previous phases of the regional hostilities.

Unlike the aggressive tone of the viral posts, the official Indian stance remains focused on the protection of civilian crew members and the maintenance of open trade routes. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has reportedly held multiple conversations with his Iranian counterpart to ensure the safety of Indian-flagged vessels currently transiting the narrow waterway.

