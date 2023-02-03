New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Opposition on Friday gave the Suspension of Business Notice for both Houses of the Parliament, demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

Among the leaders, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gave suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss "The adverse impact of the business activities of Adani group on India economically and morally," he said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also gave the Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the issue of fraud in investment by LIC, SBI, Public Sector Banks and Other Financial Institutions losing market value."

On Friday, there will be a meeting of the leaders of opposition parties in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted that "Floor leaders of Opposition parties will be meeting in the chamber of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to coordinate strategy. Only an independent investigation will save LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India), SBI (State Bank of India) & other institutions forced by PM (Prime Minister) to invest in Adani Group."

Other leaders of the Rajya Sabha who gave the notice were MP Amee Yajnik, MP Neeraj Dangi and MP Kumar Ketkar. From Lok Sabha, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao also gave the Suspension of Business Notice for the House and demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report.

Yesterday, both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day after the Opposition created a ruckus and demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani conglomerate.

The Opposition leaders on Thursday demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises while also seeking the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the alleged aberrations. (ANI)

